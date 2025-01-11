Share

Hollywood actor, Djimon Hounsou has opened up about his financial struggles despite two Oscar nominations and a two-decade career in the movie industry.

Featuring in a recent interview on CNN, the actor reflected on his notable achievements, revealing that despite his success, he struggles to make a living and is often underpaid.

He said: “With two Oscar nominations and over two decades making films, I’m still struggling financially to make a living”.

Speaking on Hollywood’s evolution in African representation, he noted that the industry still has a long way to go in addressing systemic racism.

Hounsou also opened up about being snubbed by the Oscars, despite having risen from humble beginnings.

He added: “I was nominated for a golden Bronze and got ignored by the Oscars, talking about the fact that they thought I had just come off the boats”.

