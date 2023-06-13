I’m Stopping Visitors To Face Governance – Nwifuru

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru has said that he will no longer entertain courtesy calls and visitors in his office.

According to him, he has used two weeks to receive visitors, and that it was now time to face governance.

Nwifuru stated this on Tuesday at Exco Chambers, new government house Abakaliki during the swearing-in of his Principal Officers and 20 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

He explained that he has hit the ground running and that time does not wait for anybody and urged visitors not to visit him and more to enable him to concentrate and face governance.

“You have seen a lot of surprises. Your thought is not the thought of God Almighty and that’s why the position you have aspired for and wished for that by the special grace of God Almighty, you will occupy it.

“But God didn’t allow you to occupy the position today. So, continue your sincere prayer. By the special grace of God, you will take over that position next tomorrow.

“I want to inform the great leaders of our dear state that we are already hitting the ground running. So, by next week, we will stop the issue of visitors, and courtesy calls, and face governance.

“We have used the past two weeks for courtesy calls and visitors. So, by Tuesday next week, we will be swearing in our Commissioners in this hallowed chamber.

“Time waits for nobody and we mean business and we must deliver to the manifesto of our dear party that we promised our people that we have the capacity to deliver”, he said.

Meanwhile, Nwifuru has sent 35 Commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Those on the list are Engr Stanley Lebechi Mbam, Leonard Uguru, Mathew Nwobashi, Professor Omari Omaka(SAN), Elijah Okogwu, Professor Nwogo Obasi, Prince Etta Ukah Ude, Hon. Victor Chukwu Uzoma, Jude Chikadibia Okpor, Chidi Onyia, Oguzor Offia Nwali, Aligwe Ann, Professor John Awo Nwobashi, Uchenna Igwe, Dr. Ben Odoh Uruchi and Stanley Ifeanyi Ogbuewu.

Others are Donatus Ilang, Ngozi Obichukwu, Mrs Chinwe Okah, Dr Moses Ekuma Nnanna, Richard Idike, Felicia Nwamkpuma, Chinedu Nkah, Engr Ogbonnaya Abara Obasi, Engr. Francis Ori, Nkechi Iyioku, Uzor Toochukwu Okorie, Ogbonna Felix Igboke, Ogbonna Okorie, Valentine Okike, Inyima Sunday, Peter Ogeali, Elechi Elechi, Solomon Azi, Bar. Ikeuwa Omebe.