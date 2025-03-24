New Telegraph

March 24, 2025
I’m Still Not Rich After 60 Years In Nollywood – Jide Kosoko

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko has said despite his fame and over 60 years of experience in Nollywood, he can’t consider himself rich by Nigerian standards.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, Kosoko explained that he is comfortable but it hasn’t led to significant wealth.

He said: “I have been in this (movie) industry for this long. I thank God that I can eat three square meals. But can I claim to be a rich man by Nigerian standards? No.”

Kosoko emphasized that piracy has significantly impacted the Nigerian movie industry and called for harsher penalties for pirates.

He explained: “The punishment in the copyright law for piracy is still not strong enough as far as I am concerned. Somebody who has been pirating people’s works for years is a billionaire, so how much do you want to fine him?

“Fine him N500 million, and he will just bring it out of what he has sold. But if you attach a 20-year jail sentence to it with no option of a fine, people will refrain from piracy,”.

New Telegraph recalls that Jide Kosoko began his acting career as a child actor in 1964 in a television production named Makanjuola.

Since then, he has featured in hundreds of Nollywood movies in both English and Yoruba languages.

