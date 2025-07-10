I’m Still In PDP, Gov Lawal Dismisses Defection Rumors

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, on Wednesday, debunked rumours that he is set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Lawal, who disclosed during an interview on Channels Television, maintained that the story about his defection remains a rumour.

The governor insisted that he has no intention of quitting the PDP for either the APC or the African Democratic Party (ADC), which was recently adopted by the opposition coalition.

He dismissed opposition forces in the state, stating that he does not need to seek refuge in the APC to shield himself from anyone.

He said that all the forces in the opposition were there in 2023, but that did not stop him from going on to win the governorship election in the state.

Governor Lawal insisted that he does not fear opposition figureheads in the state, such as former governors Sani Yerima and Bello Matawalle, saying that he will defeat them again in the 2027 election.

He, however, acknowledged that the PDP is facing an internal crisis but said the party is working on resolving that already and that it is just a matter of time for the dust to settle.

“First of all, I’m glad that you said a rumour that APC, ADC, and whatever political parties are calling on me to join their party,” Governor Lawal said when asked about the rumour.

“And I made it clear that I am a PDP card-carrying member, and I am still in PDP, I have no intention of going anywhere.

“So, what you heard is a rumour but I am still in PDP and have no intention of going anywhere for now.”

“lets see how events will unfold, there is still time to 2027, we still have two years down the line. So, I don’t think politics should be the main issue right now, I think we should focus on governance.”