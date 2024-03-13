I’m Still In My Marriage Because Of My Children, Portable’s Wife, Bewaji

The wife of controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, Bewaji Ewatomi has reacted to rumours making rounds that she was assaulted by the singer.

New Telegraph had on Tuesday reports that Bewaji took to her Instagram page to celebrate Portable’s 30th birthday.

However, an Instagram user @agbajedeboraha, took to her comments section to accuse her husband, Portable of assaulting her.

In response, Bewaji stated; “If they born your mama well, can you please tell us what you are going through in your own home?

“If I stay in my husband’s house till now, na because of my children, because I can’t be among people like you with five children and five fathers. Anything I see in my husband’s house na because of my children tomorrow, werey.”