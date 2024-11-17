‘I’m So Proud of Myself’, Adetshina Reflects On Her Achievement 

Share

Nigeria’s representative at the 73rd Miss Universe competition, Chidimma Adetshina, has shared her joy and pride after being named the first runner-up in the prestigious global pageant held at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

The event marked a milestone in Adetshina’s career and was a proud moment for Nigeria on the world stage.

In an interview following the competition shared on X.com by the Miss Universe Nigeria organisation, Adetshina expressed her exhilaration.

“I’m so excited. I don’t have words to describe what I’m feeling right now, but I’m so proud of myself, and I just made history!”

Her heartfelt words resonated with many, emphasizing her resilience and the significance of her accomplishment.

The final moments of the pageant were intense, with an electrifying face-off between Adetshina and Denmark’s Victoria Kjaer Theilvig.

Ultimately, Theilvig won the crown, succeeding Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

Despite finishing as the first runner-up, Adetshina’s performance earned her admiration from judges and audiences around the world.

Adetshina’s journey to this success was marked by notable challenges.

It would recalled that earlier this year, she faced a setback when she withdrew from the Miss South Africa 2024 competition after reaching the finals due to controversy surrounding her nationality.

However, this obstacle only fueled her determination.

Soon after, she received an invitation to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria competition, where she won the crown, representing Taraba State.

Competing against 126 contestants from around the globe, including representatives from 18 African nations, Adetshina’s grace, intelligence, and performance stood out.

Her historic finish as the first runner-up highlights not only her personal achievements but also Nigeria’s growing presence in international pageantry.

