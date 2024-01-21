I’m Single, But Not Searching – Omah Lay

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has revealed his relationship status.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Beat FM, London, United Kingdom, the “Soweto” crooner revealed that he wants to remain single for some time to focus on his career.

According to him, he had been single for a long time but was not searching.

READ ALSO:

The host asked, “Are you currently dating?”

In response, Omah Lay said, “No. I have been single forever (for a long time). And I like it. I enjoy it. And I want to stay that way for God knows how long.”

He added that female fans making advances at him now may not get positive feedback.