I’m Single But Not Searching – Isreal DMW’s Ex-Wife

The estranged wife of Isreal DMW, Sheila Courage has stirred controversy on social media as she declares her relationship status as ‘single, not searching but complicated’ days after her marriage crisis.

It would be recalled that Sheila and her ex-husband, Isreal DMW dragged each other online, as they exposed themselves to the public on what led to their marriage crisis.

However, a few days after their messy marriage saga, Sheila took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself with a song by an up-and-coming singer, Real B, titled ‘Complicated.’

While making a statement using the song’s lyrics, Sheila boldly sang along saying, “I’m single not searching, it’s still complicated.”

The video has since sparked mixed reactions from netizens who flooded her page to applaud the bold move of exiting the marriage while others mocked her.

Reactions trailing her post:

effedeborah said: “She looks like Isreal so much.. They both have four corner heads.”

king_jozef stated: “We know the truth but we just wanna beat around the bush…. Baby girl married Israel coz he was affiliated with David in some way. It was her get-out plan to stardom and being an influencer. She took her time to study Israel, she knew he wasn’t well schooled and despite his few travels with David, he was still not very exposed mentally. She knew Israel would buy the virgin card, boy this girl planned everything! Coz tell me, what exactly would have attracted a 21-year-old to a man like Israel ???”

hypeman.morgan noted: “She actually left after taking Israel’s face, see resemblance abeg.”

nnenna_blinks_ penned: “Lol looks like what she wanted all along “ The social media limelight. Well, Enjoy the moment Mama and make good use of it. Anything wey go up go come down. All the best.”

