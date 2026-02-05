I’m Seeking Divorce So I Can Go Into Polygamy – Kunle Afolayan

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker and director Kunle Afolayan has revealed that he is currently seeking a divorce from his wife.

According to the 51-year-old Nollywood actor, his decision is tied to his intention to go into polygamy, and he has already started the court proceedings.

Afolayan made this disclosure during a watch party for his latest film, where he spoke about marriage and his upbringing in a polygamous household.

In a video from the event that has since gone viral, the filmmaker attributed his views to his late father, who had ten wives and 25 children, noting that his own life and career were a direct result of that family structure.

“I am in and out of court seeking a divorce. I don’t mind the toll. So I can marry many wives now.

“Without my father, there wouldn’t be a KAP Village or even Kunle Afolayan. I am the seventh child of my father because he had ten wives,” he said.

Afolayan also encouraged men to consider polygamy or multiple relationships, arguing that legacy and continuity are important.