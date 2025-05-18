I’m scared of getting married –Mr Macaroni

Share

Popular skit maker, Mr Macaroni, has revealed that he is scared of getting married.

In an interview on Dating In Lagos, Macaroni said he is not ready to get married because he fears committing deeply to someone who might not reciprocate his love.

The 32-year-old actor and content creator said he believes dating someone who doesn’t love him completely could hurt him and make him lose focus.

The skit maker added that for now, he is prioritising his career while admitting that he might consider marriage in the future.

“When I notice that I start liking someone, I always try to pull back because I don’t want to be in a relationship,” he said.

“I’m not thinking about marriage. I did not say I won’t get married, I’m just saying I’m not thinking about it right now.

“My fear is I cannot commit myself on the level to share my life and love with a person.

“I’m just very scared that they might not reciprocate and hurt me and that will mess things up for me.

“When I love, I love completely and when the other person does something to hurt me, I can lose focus. Right now, I’m 100% committed to my career.

“That is where I’m at right now. I’m not yet fully convinced about the institution. I have zoned out.”

The skit maker disclosed that he has been in love before and still loves someone, but for some reasons, they could not be together.

“It’s not that I’ve not been in love. There’s someone that I really loved and I still love her but there are a lot of circumstances that cannot make us to be together, a lot of different tests,” he said.

Falz, the rapper and close friend of Macaroni, recently spoke about his uncertainty towards marriage.

He admitted that his status makes it difficult to picture what an ideal married life would look like for him.

