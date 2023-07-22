I’m Scandal Free Because Am Not Desperate For Attention

… Says I Never Break The Bank To Look Good

Having emerged as one of the most sought after divas in the industry, multi-talented TV host and actress, Nancy Isime, is a force to reckon with in the creative industry. Isime’s acting prowess and doggedness have paved way for her brand to be pegged among the A and B pack of showbiz personas. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, she opened up on her role in ‘Blood Sisters’, her journey to stardom among other issues. Excerpts:

You are known as a TV host and actress, were these deliberately what you set out to be? What was your career dream job?

It wasn’t deliberate. I always wanted to work nine to five and just be in the corporate world somewhere. At one point, I wanted to be a social worker, at another, a pilot, a geologist, surgeon even. But I feel like the career path that I’m on right now is definitely my destiny.

I just had to watch it unravel. And I’m beyond thankful to God for bringing me on this path because I’m truly fulfilled and living my purpose every single day; it’s touching lives and impacting so many people around the world. I’m beyond happy to be on this path.

You have had a stint in pageantry and did quite a lot of fashion shoots and also commercial modeling. In what ways did that prepare you for life on screen?

Definitely, pageantry and modeling are as challenging as acting. It involves going through an audition phase and getting chosen before finally making it in the industry. It helped me have a resilient mind.

It taught me that I have to work for everything because even as a model, you have to audition for every single job you get. So doing that and coming into the acting industry, nothing was really different for me. I’m very thankful for my modeling and pageantry days. Pageantry was fun. I made first runner and second runner up and even won.

You started out as a model and then a television host, how did you get entangled with acting?

Uhm, acting came from even modeling. I was a model and on stage, I met a director who was like, ‘oh yeah, I think you’d look great on TV, on camera. You should try a role’. His name is Dickson Dzakpasu.

Your career has been on the rise and your name in notable movies and entertainment events across the country. How does that make you feel?

I am just happy about how my career has been unfolding with so much beautiful stories to tell. It has not been any easy but I am in the middle of a blossoming career and I can’t complain about it because this is what I have always wanted to have to make great movies and be in the spotlight for the right reasons.

I feel great about this moment and grateful to those who have made the journey easy.

What determines the script you accept?

Well, the story. I understand that it could look like the same story but with a difference here and there but I’m always interested in what the story is driving at.

So, which of your numerous roles do you consider your best and worst so far?

No worst. Only the best; and every role I’ve played has been a blessing one way or the other. Nothing screams best or worst. I feel like every opportunity I get as an actor to play someone else’s life or someone else’s story is definitely in my best category.

We understand that talent is important to a successful acting career but in Nollywood, it seems there is emphasis on physical appearance.What do you have to say of this?

I don’t think there’s emphasis on that. There’s a look for every role. And that’s nobody but the viewers’ fault. But I don’t think there’s a specific attention paid to looks. Maybe people just tend to be more attracted to fine boys, and fine girls. But I think more attention is paid to the talent.

People say you put so much emotion into your character in the Blood Sister movie. Is this true?

My job requires I give my best and it is what I had to do. If people say there was so much emotion in the movie for me, I will say they are right. At least, that tells me people are seeing the movie and drawing lessons from it. Talking about emotions, I actually put in a lot of emotion into the shooting and into everything, it wasn’t Nancy on the screen, Kemi took over. It was Kemi that people saw not Nancy Isime.

How draining was the movie for you?

We were on set for almost two months and in character almost through. I was overwhelmed towards the end of the shoot. I was overwhelmed by Kemi’s character. There was a day I went back to my room after leaving the set and cried because I just wanted to be free from Kemi.

We were so immersed, especially in the second part where we were shooting back-to-back at a remote village in Lagos.

The movie appears to have taken your career to a new level judging from the deluge of positive comments that have been trailing it since its release. How much of yourself did you throw into this project to bring it to life?

It was not really all about me and what I did in the project that made it what it is; it was a collaborative effort of everybody, including the director, crew, producer and Netflix who ensured that we gave our audience within and outside this space the real movie.

We believe that nobody can tell our stories better than ourselves, so it was a job that we all had to give the best of ourselves to. I am truly happy that the audience appreciates the end product.

You have done a lot of movies before Blood Sisters; what makes this so special for you compared to other jobs you had done in the past?

You know I didn’t get to see the entire script until we had auditioned and were picked for our roles but I don’t think there is anything more special than that for me. The fact that I was going to be part of a series that was so powerful and extremely pulsating that people could sit down and watch made it special for me.

It was such a powerful show. As an actor, I was so happy to be part of the movie because I love story telling due to the feeling I get. When you watch a good film, you will feel like you are floating. I have always wanted to be part of something that people will watch and don’t get distracted by the mishaps; I love that people are going to take all the lessons from this movie.

How do you see the industry generally in view of the advent of streaming platforms, the internet, and YouTube?

Fantastic. I mean the industry is growing every day. I mean people from the outside are coming to us. Before, it used to be us going to them. Packing our stuff and going to ‘fetch the Hollywood dream’. More talents are rising every day and people are excited for that. I can only be curious about what happens in 50 years.

As a pretty lady whose eyes are always on the goal, how do you put yourself in check and restrain from running into scandals that could put your name out in bad light?

The training that I got from my father who is a disciplinarian set me off into this life, although it may have cost us having the closest relationship ever. At the same time, every disciplinarian act he put up helped me become the woman I am today and it made me cautious of the kind of things I do; how I talk to people and how I relate with people and that I think has kept me scandal free.

Scandals sometimes come from disrespecting yourself and the people around you, so I try not to. Although, I live my life, I’m a very private person; I like to keep my life private. The only way I think I can run into scandals is if I am desperate for attention which honestly, I can’t be bothered. I am very grateful for the attention I already receive but I hope people focus on my work, which is the main thing.

Some say Nancy’s fashion style is fierce as you always embrace any and all fashion trends, what informs your style and what does it cost you to look good?

I don’t know if I embrace fashion trends. Sometimes, I find myself wear- ing what is trending because I love it. If I go to a store and see what I like, I buy it. What influences my style is basically me being comfortable and wearing something comfortable and I look in the mirror and say, damn girl, you look good and I feel confident.

I don’t go out of my way to buy what I cannot afford. I don’t go out of my way to follow the trend. I never break the bank to look good.