‘I’M Sad We Lose A Great Coach’- Franck Anguissa

Following the end of this year’s campaign in which Napoli clinched their first scudetto in 33 years, the central midfielder, Franck Anguissa expressed his emotions after a successful campaign.

The 27-year-old peaked under Spalletti this season as the Cameroonian obtained three goals and five assists in 36 games played, establishing himself as a vital piece within the three-in-midfield for the Partenopei.

Despite winning their third Scudetto within their club’s history, the end of the campaign left a light bitter taste in the mouths of the players and supporters as Spalletti has decided to part ways with Napoli since joining as head coach in 2021.

While speaking to Spanish Journalists, Anguissa provided an insight into this season’s game, his future at the club, and how he feels about Spalletti choosing to leave Napoli:

The season: “I’m very happy for me and the fans, we deserved the Scudetto which we already came close to last year. The year has been incredible and I thank, in addition to the fans, also my family, who supported me, allowing me to make this dream come true. It was crazy. Fans live for football and have always supported us.

His future: “I have a contract with Napoli, I will do what the club decides. I don’t want to think about the future but only about the present. I will continue to give my best, I’m in a great team and I’m happy with it. Then, anything can happen.”