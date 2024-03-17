I’m Rich Doesn’t Mean Y’all Should Beg Me For Money – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage has advised everyone to work hard instead of approaching her to beg for money.

Tiwa Savage who bragged about her fortune advised everyone to go hustle because everyone has the same 24 hours in a day, urging people not to approach her for money again due to her status.

Taking to her Instagram story, the mother of two asserted that as the year progresses, she is working on improving herself rather than proving herself.

Tiwa Savage Reportedly Robbed In London She said; “2024 I’m working on improving myself Rather than proving myself Read that again Iyalala anybody. I’m rich bit$h. But no mean say all yall leeches should ask me for money o We all gat the same 24 hours in a day GO HUSTLE.” Check out some reactions below; sisi_liloo said: “Machala don give tiwa weed ” parker_ojugo asked: “Why our celebrities just dey threatening us today wetin we do ” deeola.a stated: “Everybody dey para mood” turiq suggested: “The Federal Government needs to arrest the person way Dey supply tiwa & Wiz Igbo ” See Post Below: