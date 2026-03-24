Nigerian Afrobeats artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced a new career direction, saying he is prioritising authentic African sounds over Western influences.

Davido made this declaration while expressing satisfaction with his accomplishments, including international performances and numerous Grammy nominations, in an interview with Eddie Kadi on the Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show.

Having previously found success with international sounds, the DMS boss said he intended to concentrate on music that is authentic to his heritage.

According to the singer, 80% of South Africans are aware of and enjoy my music, commending his followers there.

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Davido said, “This part of my career, I have performed everywhere, sold out every arena, I have been to three Grammys in the last three years. The music that is coming next is very Davido, it is very African. We have done it so I am not really looking to really do western sounds.” He also emphasized his accomplishment of having an Afrobeats song at the top of the South African radio charts, pointing out that it was a noteworthy accomplishment considering that American and South African music predominate in the nation’s music scene. “I remember when I had the Number 1 song on radio in South Africa, and for you as an Afrobeat artist to get a No. 1 song in SA. “Cause if you look at the top songs there, it’s American & South African music”, he said.