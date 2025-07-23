I’m Ready To Work With Any Arrangement That Will Save Nigeria- Sule Lamido

A former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on Tuesday announced his willingness to support any political arrangement, within or outside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that will ensure Nigeria’s security and stability ahead of the 2027 general election.

Lamido who is also a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Kano stated that contrary to recent speculations that he might decamp to the ADC, he remains in the PDP.

Reacting to the demand and agitation for additional states in the country, the former governor said that even though the agitation for more states is legitimate, the creation of the states would not solve the multifaceted challenges bedevilling the country.

“I believe in Nigeria. So any arrangements, be it within or outside the Peoples Democratic Party, that will secure and save Nigeria, I am ready to work with it in 2027,” he said.

“I’m still in PDP, even though PDP has some problems, but I cannot renounce my history. I can’t simply walk out of my skin and crawl in flesh and blood and be conferred with a smaller skin called ADC. I cannot.

“So, I cannot simply renounce my history, my legacy and my heritage and say, ‘Today I got something new’. I am out of PDP. I will not do that.

“Will the creation of new states solve our problems – insecurity, poverty, hunger and division between the North and the South? There are more pressing issues than creating additional states,” he said.