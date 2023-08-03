I’m Ready To Take Over Music Industry – Jiggyboy

Rising Nigerian music act, Jude Emeka Okafor, otherwise known as Jiggyboy, is confident that he has built the capacity and mastered his craft well to take over the Nigerian and African music space.

As he continues to show glimpses of his talent in singles and appearances, fans have been asking the singer to show more of his musical prowess and take over the air space.

This encouragement from his fans is propelling the singer to come all out and shine his light on the music space with new music projects, especially a new EP, BIG Flex which will be released soon.

The new EP, according to him will no doubt be the game changer for him even as he stated that there are still plans to feature top Nigerian music stars including BurnaBoy and others.

He stated that he has set a new standard for music artists in the country with the success he recorded with his singles, adding he has always seen himself as a big international artiste even when nobody rated him.

“I believe I am of international quality and I will never stop working hard on making sure I give my fans and myself internationally acceptable music.“

The 22-year-singer is confident he can make a big splash in the fast-growing Nigerian pop music culture, which is now recognized across the world.

On how he intended to rock the music industry and cement his place, the talented singer said it is only a matter of time before his voice and sound take over the music industry.

“With my new EP coming and other big musical projects with some of the big guys out there, I am super excited that my career will leap and jump to the right corridor where it would be more accepted and appreciated”.