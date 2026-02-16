I’m Ready To Settle Rift With Blaqbonez – Odumodublvck

Popular Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck has expressed willingness to put an end to his feud with fellow rapper Blaqbonez, citing his Christian values as a guiding principle.

In a recent podcast interview with Pulse, Odumodublvck revealed that the rift between him and Blaqbonez is more than just a rap beef, accusing his colleague of attempting to trivialise the issue through diss tracks.

He alleged that Blaqbonez has been sending influential figures in the industry to plead for forgiveness on his behalf, rather than humbling himself to apologise.

Odumodublvck expressed disappointment that Blaqbonez has not made a personal effort to apologise, stating that his actions are motivated by a desire to maintain a certain image.

Blaqbonez However, the rapper emphasised that an apology fromis necessary for reconciliation.

“My rift with Blaqbonez is personal. But I won’t rule out the possibility of reconciliation because there is nothing God can’t forgive. However, you can only forgive a contrite heart.

“You are sending big artists to come and beg me, but because you want to maintain a social image, you don’t want to apologise even in private because you feel I would expose you if you do. “Real men don’t behave like that. I can’t possibly post someone’s apology online. If you can’t humble yourself, you will be stunted,” the rapper remarked.