June 2, 2023
I’m Ready To Serve Nigeria With Tinubu – Gbajabiamila 

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed happiness over his appointment as chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying he is ready to serve.

In a terse statement issued on Friday Gbajabiamila said “Thank you Mr President for finding me worthy of being your Chief of Staff.

“Having spent the last 20 years in the Nigerian Parliament, and after winning my 6th term election into the National Assembly, I shall work with Mr President in discharging the enormous task ahead of him for the peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“I shall give my best when I take office on June 14, 2023, as reflected in Mr President’s official letter”

