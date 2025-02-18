I’m Ready To Prove My Innocence On Alleged Fraudulent Conversion, Music Producers Tells Court

Share

Ezekiel Onyedikachi, a music producer popularly known as EeZee Tee, yesterday made known his readiness before a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, to prove his innocence in the fraudulent conversion charge initiated against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The music producer gave the assurance through his counsel, Dr Monday Ubani (SAN) when the matter came up for hearing before the court presided over by Justice Alexander Owoeye.

Dr Ubani (SAN), who informed the court that he had filed two separate preliminary objections to the charge but would be withdrawing same, revealed that he received a call from the defendant, who said he had a terrible accident when the presiding judge inquired about the whereabouts of the defendant.

The SAN, however, assured the court that his client would be available at the next date to take his plea and prove his innocence.

When Ubani sought to move his preliminary objection to the charge, the court declined because he could not be heard until the defendant appeared before the court.

Justice Owoeye held that the court had not assumed jurisdiction over the case since the plea of the defendant had not been taken.

Share

Please follow and like us: