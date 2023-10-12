I’m Ready To Fight For My Children’s Custody – Do2dtun

Popular On-Air-personality, Kayode Ojuolape Oladotun, known as Do2dtun, has once again called out his ex-wife, Omotayo and her family for denying him access to their kids.

New Telegraph had during the celebration of Father’s Day in June 2023 reported that Do2dtun claimed that it had been 10 months since he set his eyes on his children.

He even took to his social media page to criticize Omotayo for not allowing him access to the kids, since he was granted divided custody in June 2022.

It would be recalled that the couple got married in 2013 and the marriage produced two children.

However, in 2022, Omotayo filed for divorce over forced abortion, domestic violence and emotional abuse.

In a new development on Thursday, October 12, Do2dtun in a lengthy note on his Instagram page vowed to fight for his right to be present in their daughters’ lives.

Sharing court documents showing that a judge ruled in his favour, granting him divided child custody with Omotayo,

He wrote, “This was ruled on the 6th of July 2022. My Lawyers help me here, please. This is just a snippet. I have waited a whole year dealing with you and your family’s wickedness. I am ready to fight.

“As court no gree rule for the contempt of court for over a year. It’s time for me to be my own judge and jury. I am ready to fight for my right to be in their lives.

“I took it for those kids even if you tried and tried to ruin me but it did no work. Fife and Fiore, I am sorry. Daddy is fed up of playing safe and reasonable.

“Note: no friend or family member should reach out to me.”