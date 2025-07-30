‘I’m Ready To Build On Late Ubah’s Legacy’ – Okoli-Egbo

In an interview on Blaze FM’s flagship political program ‘Issues of the moment’, the candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) for Anambra South Senatorial District, Oforbuike Okoli-Egbo, made a compelling case for his candidacy, promising to consolidate and expand on the legacy of his late political mentor, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Speaking during the live broadcast, Okoli-Egbo described himself as the “political son” of Senator Ubah and assured the people of Anambra South that, if elected in the upcoming August 16, 2025 bye-election, he would continue the impactful projects and people-centred representation that endeared the late senator to his constituents.

“I am committed to following the principles that made Senator Ubah a strong force in Anambra. The same structures that won him elections in 2019 and 2023 are still in place. I will activate them in service to our people,” he said.

Okoli-Egbo pointed to his personal interventions in community development, highlighting the Nwafija DSS Training center, and also stated that he has helped in the employment of nine young people recently in government which he said can be verified.

He emphasized that, even without holding public office, he has consistently used his goodwill to touch lives across the zone, declining from mentioning names for personal reasons.

Okoli-Egbo however unveiled his plans to launch a Legislative Action Team upon assuming office, tasked with assessing and addressing the most pressing needs of the senatorial district. He also pledged to publish an annual constituency report to ensure transparency and citizen participation.

Furthermore, Okoli-Egbo promised to establish a mentorship program for youths in the district, adding that true political leadership must prepare the next generation to take up the mantle.

“It is time for young people to participate actively in shaping their future through politics as we have always been, known since our secondary school days as leaders of tomorrow, no, the time is now,” he declared.

He noted that he would continue the judicious use of Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIP) funds, a hallmark of Senator Ubah’s tenure, to benefit the people directly.

In his response to a caller named Akuenwebe who asked if he could match Ubah’s generosity, Okoli-Egbo responded, “Not only will I match it, I intend to exceed it, with transparency and purpose, with the available resources at my disposal, truth is that my late boss was already a billionaire before he came into government.”

In Nnewi North, he promised to surpass past efforts in road infrastructure, and across the district, as he pledged to tackle insecurity using the “Light Up and Secure Anambra South” initiative, originally championed by the late Senator.

The YPP candidate however reiterated his commitment to working with non-indigenes in the district, citing the party’s track record of inclusion. “YPP had a state secretary from Enugu, Mr. Dan Ugwuozo, in the Executive of Anambra state. That’s the kind of inclusiveness I will bring to Anambra South,” he said.

He also noted the historical political marginalization of Orumba North and South, emphasizing the unique opportunity they now have to produce a senator. He appealed to the people of Nnewi to extend the same massive support they gave Senator Ubah to Orumba, now he is contesting this election with grit to win.

Comrade Adoke John, a caller on the program, described Okoli-Egbo as “the awaiting senator,” to which he humbly responded with a promise to serve all constituents regardless of class or background.

He debunked the common belief that votes don’t count in Nigeria, urging the people to come out and vote on August 16, 2025.

“Election is a process. Your vote counts. I believe in the process and I urge all registered voters to participate,” he said.

Prince Okoli-Egbo described himself as a “vessel of hope” for youths, women, and children, assuring the electorate that he will remain loyal to the YPP, a party he has stood with since 2018.

“I have never left YPP, even when the wind blew. I am offering myself to serve with integrity and commitment. The people of Anambra South can count on me.”

In a rare bipartisan gesture, Prince Okoli-Egbo commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for pushing forward the $3 billion railway linkage project in the South East, acknowledging its potential economic benefits to the region.

With just days to the senatorial bye-election, Prince Oforbuike Okoli-Egbo’s performance on Blaze FM has positioned him as a candidate with not only the vision and experience but also the heart to lead Anambra South into a new era of progress.