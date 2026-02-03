I’m Ready For The Challenge In Spain – Lookman

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, has set his sights on making a name for himself in Spain after leaving Italian side, Atalanta, to team up with LALIGA side, Atlético Madrid.

Speaking on arrival in Spain, the striker was asked how he is looking forward to the expectations in Spain. “I am very happy to be here,” he said. “I am looking forward to the challenge.” The deal is worth €40m, comprising a €35m fixed fee and €5 million in add-ons.

His signing makes him the first Nigerian to play for Atletico Madrid at the senior level, marking a significant move in his career after a standout period in Serie A, helping Atalanta to win their first European title.

On May 22, 2024, he scored his first career hat-trick, in the Europa League final at the Dublin Arena, as Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3–0 in the final. In the process, he became the first player to score a hat-trick in a onelegged Men’s European final since Pierino Prati in 1969.

The 28-year-old played for Fulham and Leicester before joining Atalanta in 2022. He also previously played for Leipzig and Everton. Lookman scored three goals while creating four assists for Nigeria in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with the Super Eagles winning the bronze medal in Morocco in January this year. Atlético are third in LaLiga, nine points behind second-place Real Madrid and 10 points behind leaders Barcelona after 22 matches.