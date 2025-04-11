I’m Raising My Kids Alone – Funke Akindele

Share

Popular Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele has accused her estranged husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, of not taking responsibility for their children.

New Telegraph recalls that the estranged couple got married in 2016 and welcomed their twins in 2018.

However, in June 2022, JJC Skillz announced his separation from the Nollywood actress on his Instagram page.

JJC Skillz said, “I’m making this announcement to clear the public that we both are pursuing separate lives.

“We still have issues such as the custody and wellbeing of our children to be addressed, as well as business interests which need to be disentangled, but I have no doubt that these will be resolved in one way or the other.”

However, speaking in her latest interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Funke Akindele revealed that she is the only one raising their children.

She also spoke about her loss during the 2023 election, stating that she was depressed and went through a lot after her mother’s death.

She said: “I do not like to mourn. I remember when my mom passed on; I just wanted to get out of it quickly. I like to get out of situations quickly.

“I do not allow myself to break down, and it affected me after my mom’s death. And I almost died.

“My heart was aching, and something happened online. For the first time, I took my phone, I went live on social media, and I’m like, you all should leave me alone.

“Do I know this person? No, this person came to act in my movie, got paid, and left. Why are you accusing me of something I didn’t do?

“Do you know what I’m going through? I lost my mum, my marriage fell apart, I lost in politics, I have to get back to work, I have to earn a living.

“I have children I’m raising alone, and you are stressing me. So, for the first time, I cried. I broke down for weeks.”

