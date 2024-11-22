I’m Qualified To Be Lagos Governor – Obasa

Share

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has declared that he possesses the requisite qualifications to contest for the exalted seat of the state.

The six-term lawmaker of Lagos State representing Agege 01 constituency, however, said he has not yet considered contesting for Governor of Lagos State.

Obasa who spoke after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State presented his ₦3 trillion budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year on Thursday clarified that his primary goal was to help advance the All Progressives Congress (APC) through the Mandate Group,

He, however, noted that his ambition to become governor was secondary.

He said: “May I use this medium to sensitise us more on the need to build and sustain our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), regarding our focus for 2027. We need to continue to mobilise people just as I do frequently.

“To the blackmailers who have embarked on the mission to distort and redefine our mission, let me state it unequivocally here, our intention is to promote our party on the platform of Mandate.

“Also, becoming governor is secondary; it is something that I have not given serious consideration.

‘Nevertheless, that does not mean I am too young or lack experience to run; whereas, those who have been before me are not better off.”

This is coming amid reports calling on President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi to run for governor in 2027.

