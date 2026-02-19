I’m Proud Of You, Osinbajo Hails Otti’s Transformation Of Abia

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has joined others in applauding Governor Alex Otti for what he described as purposeful, people-centred leadership that is repositioning Abia State for sustainable growth and prosperity.

Osinbajo’s visit to Governor Otti coincided with the governor’s birthday, during which he expressed deep appreciation for the governor’s hospitality and outstanding performance in office, noting that the true essence of public service is making meaningful differences in the lives of the people.

“I am extremely proud of the work you have done so far. You have lived up to expectations — not only to the people but also to your friends and associates. In the short time I have been here, I have seen tangible evidence of progress,” the former vice president stated.

He particularly commended Governor Otti’s bold social welfare reforms, including his assent to the Senior Citizens’ Bill.

He described the initiative as exemplary and deeply rooted in compassion and social responsibility, emphasising that the world’s most successful welfare systems are built on care for the vulnerable.

He also lauded the extensive road infrastructure renewal and improved connectivity across the state, describing the projects as visible symbols of purposeful and results-driven leadership. Reflecting on the demands of leadership, Prof. Osinbajo noted that while many aspire to public office, true distinction lies in delivery.

“Sometimes you wonder whether, after all the efforts to get into office, leaders are able to fulfil their promises. But in your case, you have done not just what you promised, but even more. You have made public service worthwhile,” he added.

The former vice president prayed for renewed strength, wisdom and divine favour for Governor Otti as he continues the work of transformation in Abia State.

In his response, Governor Otti described his guest as a brother, friend and mentor, whose visit was deeply appreciated.

The governor clarified that the gathering was not a planned birthday celebration but simply to mark the day, noting that he rarely celebrates such occasions publicly, especially while serving in public office.

He expressed gratitude to well-wishers who came voluntarily and emphasised his preference for modesty and focus on service.

Governor Otti thanked God for the progress recorded within 32 months in office, describing the administration’s achievements as modest but impactful.

He reiterated that governance must remain centred on the welfare and security of the people.

“Governance is about the people — their welfare, their safety and their peace of mind. If you enter office for any other reason, you miss the essence of leadership,” Otti stated.

He recalled decisive actions taken in the administration’s first month when some local governments were under the control of non-state actors. The governor said firm intervention restored order and ensured that communities once inaccessible are now safe and open to residents.

Governor Otti also commended security agencies for their round-the-clock dedication, acknowledging their sacrifices in maintaining peace and stability across the state.