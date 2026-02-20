I’m Proud Of You, Osinbajo Hails Otti’s Transformation Of Abia

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has joined numerous others to applaud Governor Alex Otti for what he described as purposeful, people-centered leadership that is repositioning Abia State for sustainable growth and prosperity.

Osinbajo’s visit to Governor Otti coincided with the Governor’s birthday in which he expressed deep appreciation for the governor’s hospitality and outstanding performance in office, noting that the true essence of public service is making meaningful differences on the lives of the people.

“I am extremely proud of the work you have done so far, you have lived up to expectations – not only to the people, but also to your friends and associates. In the short time I have been here, I have seen tangible evidence of progress,” the former VP stated.

He particularly commended Governor Otti’s bold social welfare reforms, including assenting to law, the Senior Citizens’ Bill. He described the initiative as exemplary and deeply rooted in compassion and social responsibility, emphasising that the world’s most successful welfare systems are built on care for the vulnerable.