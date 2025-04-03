I’m Prepared For Tough Challenge In NDSF – Scrabble Champion

Share

African Scrabble champion, Oluwatimileyin Doko, has expressed his readiness to go all out at the maiden Niger Delta Sports Festival taking place in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Speaking with our correspondent, Doko who is representing Ondo State at the festival said he is looking forward to a strong challenge while also appreciating the organisers for coming up with such innovation.

“Well, I expect to face a tough competition,” he said. “The field here comprised some of the best in the country, so I expect that the competition will be tough.

I expect that it will be a great experience to meet other athletes and to be among them. “I just plan to give my best physically and hopefully then also the stars there.

“I think as an athlete or even someone who has chosen any field to participate in, I feel like getting as much practice is necessary, getting as much competition as you can so that you don’t get stagnant or begin to get complacent so that you can continue to improve at your game.

“So yeah, I think this opportunity that has been given to the athletes to meet other athletes who compete with them is a great one that will advance their careers.”

