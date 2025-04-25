I’m Passionate About Grassroots Devt – Coker

Share

Mr. Biodun Coker, an aspirant for the chairmanship of Lagos Island Local Government, has officially declared his intention to run in the July 12, 2025 election.

Coker, a young chartered accountant, tax consultant, and entrepreneur, expressed his passion for grassroots development and highlighted the significant challenges faced by residents and traders in the area.

During a well-attended event where over 2,500 supporters gathered in Lagos Island, Coker made a compelling case for his candidacy, vowing to address the needs of the community and improve the lives of residents and traders.

“I officially declare my intention today, April 25, to run for chairman of Lagos Island under our party, APC. Seeing this incredible turnout today reassures me that I have your support and votes,” Coker said, addressing his supporters.

Coker, who was born and raised in Lagos Island, emphasized his deep connection to the community and reiterated his commitment to serving the people.

He outlined his “Irorunde IMPACT Manifesto,” which includes key pillars such as infrastructure development, market growth, public health, digital literacy, community welfare, security, and the promotion of tourism and culture.

“In my manifesto, I stand for Infrastructure and Revenue Growth; Market Development and Food Security; Public Health and Sanitation; Access to Quality Education and Digital Literacy; Community Development, Social Welfare, and Security; and Tourism and Culture,” Coker explained.

“You can challenge me on this covenant after one year. Hold me accountable if I fail to deliver,” he added, reinforcing his commitment to transparency and accountability.

Among his specific promises, Coker emphasized the introduction of digital literacy programs in all public primary schools, with at least 20 computers per school, alongside the upgrading of public schools and healthcare centres.

He also proposed the establishment of the Irorun Scholarship Scheme to support education in the community.

Coker’s vision also includes addressing the needs of the elderly, youth, market traders, people with disabilities, and artisans, recognizing the diverse needs of the local population.

Reflecting on his past initiatives, Coker highlighted his efforts to empower 790 young people with digital skills, enroll 1,000 individuals in health insurance programs, and donate an ICT centre to Edward Blyden Memorial School.

Supporters at the rally, including Mr. Muftau Oladele-Taiwo, Chairman of Eko Pathfinders, voiced their strong backing for Coker, citing his philanthropic efforts and dedication to grassroots development.

“You have made the right choice in supporting Biodun Coker. We must remain unwavering in our support,” Oladele-Taiwo stated.

Additionally, Mr. Festus Okundiri (Tokunbo), speaking on behalf of the Igbos in Lagos Island, assured Coker of over 5,000 votes from the community. “We are backing him and mobilizing people from markets like Balogun, Idumota, and Jankara. He is a grassroots democrat, and we love him,” Okundiri said.

Coker’s father, Abdul-bakri Yemisi-Coker, also expressed gratitude to the supporters, stating, “He is a proud son, and he will serve you well.”

The event, which took place at the Oluwole area of Lagos Island, saw a vibrant display of support, with APC members and Coker’s supporters marching through the island’s bustling markets, rallying for his candidacy.

Coker’s campaign promises reflect a deep commitment to addressing the immediate and long-term needs of Lagos Island residents, with an emphasis on tangible change and community-focused leadership.

Share