I’m overwhelmed by Sun’s award nomination –Uma Ukpai

The President of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association Inc. (UUEA), Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, has said he is overwhelmed by his Nomination for the “Sun LifeTime Achievement Award 2023,” by The Sun Newspapers. According to him, the award would further spur him and the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association to continue to do what it is known for and even do more. He described the award as a surprise and probably flabbergasting because this is an acknowledgment and validation of the fact that God watches over the affairs of men on earth.

Rev. Ukpai, however, traced the journey of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic back to 1972, after God’s visitation in 1959, in Ogoni, Rivers State, saying since then God has been unbelievably faithful in all ramifications against all odds to the ministry. He said: “Aside from ministering the word of God to millions of faithful over fifty countries, our ministry, in addition, has equally reached out to hundreds of Nigerians through our Social Responsibility Platforms.