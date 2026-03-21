Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has expressed his willingness to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if invited, saying such an engagement should be in the interest of Nigeria’s unity and development.

Speaking at his residence in Bamaina during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, Lamido noted that he is open to dialogue that would promote national progress.

The former governor dismissed claims that he rejected an invitation to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that no such offer was made to him.

He said, “I am ready. The question is, when will the meeting happen? I have not received any invitation. This is the first time I am hearing this.”

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Lamido stressed that any meeting with the President should be centred on national interest rather than partisan politics.

This is as he debunked reports linking him to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing such claims as misleading and products of social media fabrication.

On Nigeria’s political situation, Lamido urged citizens to take responsibility for their electoral decisions, noting that leadership outcomes reflect the choices made by the electorate.

He further extended goodwill to Muslims during the Eid celebration, praying for peace, unity, and prosperity in Nigeria.

Lamido also called for divine guidance for leaders at all levels to steer the country towards progress and stability.