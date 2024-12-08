I’m One Of Highest Paid Yoruba Actor – Ibrahim Chatta

Share

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, has addressed the opinion of many who claimed that he is underrated in the movie industry.

Speaking in a recent episode of the ‘Talk To B’ podcast, the movie star clarified that he isn’t underrated, stressing that he’s among the highest-paid Yoruba-speaking actors in the country.

He said: “A lot of time some people say Ibrahim Chatta is underrated. No I’m not. I’m one of the highest-paid Yoruba-speaking actors in Nigeria.”

He, however, said before gaining stardom, he was a “studio rat” and did promotional jingles and movie soundtracks.

He added, recounting days of his humble beginnings; “I gave myself responsibility because I discovered it would make me stronger.

“At a point, I told my mum that I was comfortable and that she shouldn’t bother sending me foodstuffs.

“But I wasn’t comfortable. So, I would work for about a week or two as a bus conductor and I would get somebody.

“Then I got lucky and I started writing and composing movie soundtracks. I did movie soundtracks for over 400 films, I did promotional jingles for over 400 firms.

“Then I wasn’t known as an actor. I had studios in Ikeja and other places. At a point, I was a studio rat. I would go to the studio, write songs, sing and perform,”

