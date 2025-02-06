Share

The former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Rivers-based politician, Dakuku Peterside on Wednesday publicly declared he does not belong to the camp of the former governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, Peterside said he aligns with Wike’s predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi and he is also not politically aligned with Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

He, however, said he was ready to provide advice for the incumbent governor on how to move the state forward.

READ ALSO

“I am a friend to Rotimi Amaechi, I am not on the side of Nyesom Wike, I am also not politically aligned with Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“When Nyesom Wike was governor, recall that I was doing open letters to him consistently, giving him my advice.

“I did that for some time. If Governor Fubara seeks my advice, of course, I am willing to give that, like many governors,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: