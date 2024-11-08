I’m On A Mission To Uplift Emerging Music Talent – Jumaye

Share

Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Samuel Kufre, better known as “Jumaye” has said he’s on a mission to uplift emerging talents in Nigeria’s music scene.

Since officially launching his music career in 2019, Jumaye has been dedicated to crafting songs that not only reflect his Nigerian roots but also resonate deeply with listeners worldwide.

His personal experiences fuel his lyrics, weaving stories that capture universal emotions and themes of resilience, love, and self-discovery.

Through this approach, he has steadily built a loyal fan base, most notably with his hit *Sheeba X Balance*, which garnered over 20,000 streams.

For Jumaye, these milestones are more than personal achievements they are the foundation for his dream of creating an impact that reaches beyond his music.

Jumaye’s journey has been marked by memorable moments, such as his first live performance at a local showcase, where the audience’s enthusiasm cemented his desire to connect with others through music.

This transformative experience not only strengthened his confidence but also sparked his desire to inspire others.

Today, he envisions using his platform to mentor young Nigerian artists and share his insights to help them navigate the industry’s challenges.

“I want my music to empower people and remind them they’re not alone in their struggles,” Jumaye said in an interview, underscoring his commitment to creating music that fosters a sense of belonging.

Beyond music, Jumaye hopes to give back to his community by supporting educational, health, and cultural causes. He aspires to invest in initiatives that highlight African culture, promote Afrobeat globally, and empower aspiring musicians.

Through mentorship and financial support, he aims to bridge gaps for young artists, offering guidance and encouragement to help them realize their potential.

For Jumaye, this is about creating a legacy of meaningful impact, a testament to his belief in music’s ability to connect and inspire.

“I want to be known as an artist who genuinely connects with people,” he said.

