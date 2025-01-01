I’m Officially Settling Down In 2025 – Kiddwaya

A two-term former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Kiddwaya has vowed to find a woman to settle down with in the year 2025.
The billionaire heir took to his X page on Tuesday, January 1 to make this known as one of his main goals for the new year.
According to Kiddwaya, he intends to ditch his single status and settle into a relationship this year.
He wrote; “I’m officially settling down next year. I’m taking myself off the market.
Reactions trailing this post:
@powerchibueze said: “Na you sabi until you reach menopause, eye go clear you”
@abazwhyllzz penned: “Naso you talk last year oo, congratulations invite me too↕️”
@iam_samedoho said: “Stay in the market until the next transfer window.♂️♂️♂️”
@iamurbanaira wrote: “How many free IVs for haters to attend your wedding ?”
@iamhbozz penned: “I thought we all agreed that relationship is a scam? ”
@HadassahRT commented: “If it’s not Erica I’m fighting”
@ololade10_ wrote: “Erica, that’s your best partner”
