I’m now free –Harrysong’s ex declares

Alexer Peres, the estranged wife of Harrysong, has declared that she is “now a free woman”.

In a now-deleted post on her Instagram story, Alexer revealed that she had taken a “bold step” towards freedom, sparking speculation that she is referring to the finalisation of her divorce.

“Finally took the bold step I have always wanted. Now a free woman. Cheers to 2025, we move. #biggerthingsahead,” she wrote.

The couple’s marital crisis has been widely publicized.

The pair tied the knot in March 2021. They have two children. Their marital crisis, however, unfolded in January last year after an alleged WhatsApp chat between them surfaced on social media.

The singer later admitted that they were going through a marital crisis.

“After much reflection and discussion with my family, I have decided to put out this to my fans and well wishers,” he wrote.

“While this is undoubtedly a challenging time for my family on the stories making round on social media of the marital problems my wife and I are having, I am appealing to members of the public to respect my family’s privacy this period and also to kindly request for your utmost understanding pls. Thanks for the love and support.”

Alexer also opened up about their marital issues, adding that Harrysong “abused me verbally and physically”.

Harrysong recently accused Alexer of infidelity, claiming she got pregnant for another man while they were still married.

She, however, denied the claim, alleging that the singer is “always broke” because he is a “chronic cheat”.

