I’m Not Worried By Ohiri’s Allegations Against Me, Says Umahi

The Minister of Works Dave Umahi said he is “not worried” by the attacks against him following allegations by Tracy Nicholas Ohiri that he owes her N250 million for a contract executed 12 years ago.

Ohiri also claimed that the former Ebonyi State Government made sexual advances to her when she was paid for the said job.

Speaking to reporters in Enugu after inspecting Eke Obinagu flyover in Emene, along the Enugu-AbakalikiOgoja Trans Africa Highway at the weekend, Umahi said if the woman accusing him of sexual harassment were to be as beautiful as Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduagha, he would have been consoled, but not the type of woman who is not so endowed.

He said: “I’m not worried about what you read on social media. It makes me stronger. I have fought many battles, so this is nothing.

“There is nothing wrong with saying you are chasing a woman, but if it is Natasha that is accusing me of chasing her, then my face will be bold, not any how person that will accuse this handsome man of chasing her for 12 years. “That person must be Queen of England because even one man cannot chase Natasha for 12 years.”