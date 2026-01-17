I’m Not Tired Of Having More Suits – Prospa

Prospa Ochimana is a multiple award-winning Nigerian gospel artiste, music coach, songwriter, performer, worshipper and minister of the gospel in this interview with Deborah Ocheni, speaks about his fashion philosophy and sundry issues. Excerpts:

What informed the decision of going into music, why gospel music and can you pay bills with gospel music or are you into other businesses?

Music for me is a call, not just a decision that I made, its purpose, its discovery. It’s what I was born for. And it has to be Gospel music because the Bible (God’s Words) Instructed us to go in the world and preach The Gospel.

So, ‘GOSPEL’ is ‘GOODNEWS ‘and I am glad and privileged to do this. And sincerely, my bills are paid via This GOSPEL. Am sent to do this assignment (GOSPEL) and the one who sent me, pays my bills, I didn’t send myself. Am actually doing something else though, I do other businesses just for the love of it.

What are you working on currently and any challenge so far?

I am actually working on a project I would not want to talk about for now but, it will be out before the end of the year. And of course, there are one or two challenges, which is normal as a human that I am.

My major challenge right now is Time, My Academical engagements (Still studying to get more degrees, Responsibility at church, lots of travels and numerous invitation to minister at events within and out of town. It sometimes leaves me with no time to train my voice and go record new songs. I think that’s that for now.

Music market seems saturated already, what are you offering differently from other gospel artists? Would you say you are satisfied with places music has taken you to?

Yeah, Music Markets is saturated already, but what God has given to us will penetrate and pierce through the hearts of men, By the Grace of God regardless of what is happening (in)to the market right now. The truth is, am very grateful for what and where God has really taken me to via Gospel Music. By nature, we were not created to get satisfied, it’s a journey… we will keep pursuing, and gaining more grounds until we see Jesus face to face …

What is your sense of fashion?

I love fashion actually, but very selective. I am not really crazy about being trendy. With the kind of fashion that’s being unveiled these days, I rather look good and please God with my looks.

When it comes to fashion, would you say your physique works to your advantage?

It does, am so sure about that because, I am fearfully and wonderfully made. And most times I look so good on whatever I put on. Yeah, I love my lapels pins and brooches, my perfumes also, most times I love to be in suit and in some cases ,I would just take my jacket/blazer with me.

What determines the kind of outfits you wear?

Events, sometimes mindset. I rather dress my best than make assumption that this particular outfit is for a specific outing or event.

Is there anything you are unlikely to be caught wearing?

I won’t wear shorts on the street, I won’t wear nose rings, ear rings. I also guess I won’t wear the rugged jeans I see everywhere, especially the very torn and dirty ones I see these days… that’s for me anyways…. Others could, if they’re cool with it.

What is the most expensive fashion item you have ever bought? How much is that?

Sincerely I can’t really figure out… I just buy what I need, and I don’t buy because others bought. But I guess it’s between my suits or my shoes.

What is your ready to go outfits?

Suits, with my lapel pins or brooches…

How do you love your shoes?

I love good shoes, black, white, great colours that could fit in with mostof my outfits…I love covered shoes, all-star, timberlands etc.

Which Jewellery appeals to you most?

My bracelets, I love them, I could have as many as I can.

Who is your best designer?

I don’t think I have any in particular but appreciate most designers in existence. I can’t call any my best for now. Come to think of it… I could be my best designer.

Do you have any signature perfume?

No, I don’t really… I just get what is good for me. Though I have some I am used to, as simple as the Tom Fords.

While shopping which fashion item catches your fancy?

SHOES! I love them like I said earlier… I could just get as many as I can lay my hands on.

How easily do you get your fashion items in Nigeria?

Not really easy.

If you were to be a fashion item, what will that be?

Maybe I would be a perfume, to change your smell and give u confidence all day long. To make you believe in yourself and happy about yourself.

If given the opportunity to alter a part of your body, which will you change?

I won’t alter any part of my body… I love everything God gave me. I look like Him, am a replica of His personality. Am proud and happy, I also feel great about all He’s made me.

How has entertainment affect your style sense?

Yeah, it really has, in the sense that I get the best and look the best at all times unlike before …I wouldn’t care and just walk carelessly… but right now, I dare not. I wanna look like the Prospa Ochimana, they’ve been seeing on their Television and everywhere on social platforms.

Which fashion item take up most space in your wardrobe?

Suits! Suits!!! Suits!…. I still wanna have more. Especially The Three Piece suits and Double Breasted suits.

What is your idea of colour combinations?

Colour combination could make u look fashionably cute or a total distraction, get best colours, and don’t try riotous colors (colors that contradicts themselves).

Would you say government has done enough for creative people in the society?

I don’t think so, we don’t have such kind of government that really bothers about your Arts and Crafts … what I can say is that, if you’re creative, keep working, and try to sell yourself, someday or one , GOD will send the right people to your direction. What is your advice to up and coming artist that wish to attain the height that you are now.

Ooo yeah, trust in God, no man can prevail by his own strength, pursue God, try to know his mind concerning your life. Work hard, never look at what you would gain, concentrate on what you can give. Never get satisfied, be thankful to God always, Go to church, get serious with God, get a mentor and you’ll be unstoppable.