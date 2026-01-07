I’m Not Thinking About Highest Goal Scorer Award – Lookman

Super Eagles’ forward, Ademola Lookman, has said he is not looking forward to winning the highest goal scorer award of the Africa Cup of Nations currently ongoing in Morocco, as he said his target is to help the team secure their fourth African title.

The Atalanta of Italy forward, currently on three goals and four assists from three starts, said he is happy to help the team achieve its goal and not just about personal achievement.

“ Personally, just thinking about the team winning,” he said. “Now we’re in the quarterfinals. So, our next opponent is going to be another strong team. On Monday, we scored four goals. We had a big performance from the team, that’s all I care about.

“Honestly, I’m proud to have people supporting me here in Morocco. For me personally, I think it’s not easy for the team to perform as they did against Mozambique.

“So, for us, we must keep the same mentality and keep the same drive; hopefully, we’ll have the whole of Morocco supporting us as well.”