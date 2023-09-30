I’m Not The Problem Of Roma – Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho on Saturday said he is “not the problem” at Roma despite his side’s poor start to the season.

Having won the Europa Conference League in 2022 and reached the Europa League final last season, Roma is 16th in Serie A with just five points from six games.

Mourinho said he rejected the “craziest offer” to leave Roma in the summer.

According to him, “Three months ago the idea of me leaving was seen almost as a tragedy,” he said.

“During the holidays, I received the biggest and craziest offer a coach has ever received in the history of football.

“And I turned it down. I did so because I’d given my word to my players, I’d given my word to the fans and I’d given my word to the club owner.

“Three months later, it seems like I’m the problem. I can’t accept that.”

Roma’s only league win this season came with a 7-0 victory against Empoli, while they also beat Sheriff Tiraspol in a Europa League group game.

“I don’t read the papers, listen to the radio or watch the TV but I have friends, I have players, I have assistants, I have people who, even if I don’t want to know, inform me of things. I won’t accept it. Because it’s not true. I’m not the problem,” the 60-year-old added.

“In football, and in life too, there are multiple factors. It’s the same when you win: you can’t say one person is responsible for it. We all are.

“Lots of little things are at play in a football club, a business, a political structure, an educational structure, and I know because I’ve worked in one. It’s always multiple factors.”

Mourinho, who won two Serie A titles in a row with Inter Milan in 2009 and 2010, took over at Roma following his sacking by Tottenham in 2021.

He said: “Until 30 June 2024 I’ll be here fighting every day, working every day, for the players, for the club, for the fans. “There’s only one person and of course I mean the owners, whether it’s Dan (Friedkin) or Ryan (Friedkin) – who can tell me it’s over.

“I’m not afraid of external pressure. I’m not afraid of being booed as I enter the field at the stadium tomorrow. I’m not afraid at all.”

Mourinho’s side are playing eighth-placed Frosinone at home on Sunday.