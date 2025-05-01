I’m Not Taking Tinubu’s Trust For Granted –NAHCON Chair

Share

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Chairman Abdullahi Saleh has said he will never in take President Bola Tinubu’s trust for granted.

Speaking at the 2nd National Hajj and Umra Summit yesterday, Saleh said he would work tirelessly to justified the mandate given to him by Tinubu and make Nigeria proud.

He said: “The theme for this year’s summit “Sustainable Hajj Financing: Developing a Resilient Model for Nigerian Pilgrims and Operators” is both timely and pertinent.

“The Hajj industry faces increasing pressures from luctuating foreign exchange rates and rising service costs to evolving regulatory landscapes.”

He explained that these challenges have made the pilgrimage increasingly expensive for Nigerian brothers and sisters. He said: “At NAHCON, we have embraced this responsibility with courage and commitment.

“I am pleased to report a significant milestone in our sustainability drive: the successful on-boarding of three additional partner banks into the Hajj Savings Scheme – Alternative Bank, TAJ Bank, and Lotus Bank.”

Share