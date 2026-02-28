I’m Not Sure Those Who Attacked ADC Secretariat, My Residence Will Be Arrested, Says Odigie-oyegun

The National Leader of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on Friday said that he was not sure that the Nigerian police will arrest those who attacked the ADC secretariat and his house in Benin City on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Odigie-Oyegun stated this while fielding questions from journalists after the party’s South-South Zonal Leadership Com- mittee meeting at his GRA residence, Benin City.

He said, “I am not sure if an arrest has been made. I am also not sure if an arrest will be made considering the nature of the event. “Imagine people bearing arms in broad daylight and were seen and no one has been arrested up till now.

“It was the security agencies that gave us a hint of the attack that saved us. We had to quickly bring the programme to an end. We barely got to my house and we heard that the secretariat had been attacked by thugs bearing arms.

“If we were still there when they attacked the secretariat, we won’t be saying what we are saying now.” While noting that the ADC would be ready for January’s election, he urged the government to allow peace to reign and eschew violence in the run up to the election. He noted that the ADC would do what it takes to make the party the choice of Nigerians.

He stated that the public is on the side of his party, adding that this would be the first time a party is put together at the behest of the masses. He added, “With what is happening in our nation, an emergency rescue is needed and as a party, we will ensure that Nigerians remain the crux of governance.

Oyegun also urged leaders and party members in the zone to work in unity, learn from each other’s experience so that the zone can be worthy of emulation. Meanwhile, a former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi took advantage of the meeting to announce his intention of running for the office of the president in next year’s election.