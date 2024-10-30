I’m Not Single By Choice – Whitemoney

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Whitemoney has finally opened up on what has been keeping him from being in a relationship.

Taking to his Instagram page in a shared video, the reality star noted that he didn’t choose to be single out of his own freewill.

According to him, the economy is too harsh for him to choose to be in a relationship.

He noted that being in a relationship comes with too many financial responsibilities, as some women place a lot of financial demands on their partners.

He said: “Who dey toast woman for the economy? I great you I,”

Reaction trailing this post:

evelyn___xx asked: “Men bill their fellow men? I didn’t know”

living_largee wrote: “Who joins cult for Benin get peace of mind to pass who de relationship this day”

_Stonedaddy stated: “Life of a man tough, everyone wanna be a woman by force. Just See this”

bchorilah said: “Since them mention white money name for the list him just dey Jam talk anyhow …”

perpetual_bay said: “Make Una find one relationship put me before”

