I’m Not Romantically In Love With Asake – Tems

Popular Nigerian singer, Tems has revealed why she is not romantically in love with her colleague, Asake despite him being her fave.

It would be recalled that during an interview at the Time 100 Gala in New York, Tems said her current favorite artists are Tyla and Asake.

However, speaking in her latest interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Tems stressed that she is not in any way romantically in love with Asake, because her love for him is just business-related.

She was asked, “Is directing something you are looking to do not just for yourself but for other artists as well? And if so, who do you think you would like to work with?”

Responding, Tems said: “I would want to direct a video for Asake because he’s very artsy and he thinks outside the box.”

Interviewer: “You just like him for work?”

Tems: “Just to direct the videos. As in, what do you mean?”

Interviewer: “Because he’s mine.”

Tems: “Oh no. Please have him all to yourself. He’s all yours. I’m not romantically in love with him. I have my own so I know, I’m okay. But I think Asake is a really cool guy.”