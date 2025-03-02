I’m not responsible for Jude’s legal troubles – Peter counters twin brother Paul

Share

The management of Peter Okoye, one half of the disbanded music group P-Square, has denied claims by his brother, Paul Okoye, that their client is behind older brother and former manager Jude Okoye’s legal troubles.

Recall that Paul, while addressing the press on Friday, blamed his twin brother Peter for putting Jude in his current predicament.

Jude is facing an alleged N1.38 billion fraud by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and was remanded in prison by the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday until his bail hearing in March.

However, speaking at Friday’s arraignment, Paul named Peter as the person who should be blamed for what their older brother is going through.

He said, “It is not about supporting him because I know the truth. And the truth is, unfortunately, the way the journalists are making it look like he is a fraud. Let’s call a spade a spade, Peter is the one putting Jude to this thing, simple. It is Peter that is doing this, putting him in prison, and I’m here to bring him out.”

Responding to this allegation, Peter, through his manager, Emem Kush, denied Peter’s involvement in Jude’s legal troubles.

Emem Kush said, “I don’t know who Peter is on this issue. And I don’t think he has any comment on this issue.

“The case is between the EFCC, based on their investigation, and Jude Okoye. I don’t see how Peter Okoye has anything to do with it.

“We have no comment on this matter. Peter didn’t drag anybody to the EFCC. The petition was against the company that has been receiving funds on his behalf. And he knew nothing about it. Don’t mix up issues, and let’s not create issues where they are not.”

Speaking after she was asked if there were any conditions tied to the case, Emem added, “The EFCC was the one that received all of this, so I think it’s best to speak to them to know the facts of the case and their findings.

“I don’t represent the EFCC. I’m not a spokesman for the EFCC. I’m not a spokesman for either party, so I can’t tell you.”

The Okoye brothers started feuding in 2015 when the public became aware of discord within the P-Square duo. In 2017 the duo began pursuing solo careers but came back together in 2022 to collaborate on Jaiye and Find Somebody. They also performed together publicly in the same year.

But in August 2024, everything came crashing down with the duo as Paul confirmed their split during an interview on City FM radio.

During the interview, Paul accused Peter of petitioning both him and Jude to the EFCC, leading to their invitation for questioning by the anti-graft agency.

Peter responded by denying Paul’s claim but insisted that his petition was intended to expose the betrayal he suffered from Jude and his wife, Ifeoma.

