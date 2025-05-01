I’m Not Quitting PDP, Adeleke Declares

Share

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has firmly declared that he has no plans to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), now or in the future.

The declaration was made during a strategic closed-door meeting with leaders, elders, and top Federal and State officials of the Osun PDP, held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who addressed participants virtually, and Wale Oladipo, Chairman of the Imole Movement, who reaffirmed that the PDP remains a political home for all true patriots of Osun State.

Also present were Senator Oluwole Alabi, a 1999 governorship candidate and life member of the PDP Board of Trustees, and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf. Both men described the PDP as a consistent agent of development and empowerment for the people.

Coordinated by the Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, the meeting was attended by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, and several lawmakers.

Addressing concerns about his political future, Governor Adeleke dismissed the rumours of his defection to another party as falsehoods being spread by those threatened by his administration’s performance.

He said, “My people, party elders and chiefs, I declare before you today that I am not defecting to APC or any other political party. I remain in the PDP. Ignore any fake news.”

At the end of the meeting, the party issued a communique signed by Bisi.

The stakeholders passed a vote of confidence in Governor Adeleke, commending his equitable, visionary, and efficient leadership.

They reaffirmed their support for his re-election, endorsing him as the party’s sole candidate for the 2026 governorship election.

The party praised his administration’s extensive delivery of democratic dividends across all sectors, and welcomed his open declaration of loyalty to the PDP.

They also applauded similar commitments by other top leaders of the party, describing the PDP as firmly rooted in Osun State.

The forum acknowledged the steadfastness of leaders and elected officials in the Oriade/Obokun federal constituency, especially in light of recent defections.

It commended the peaceful and strategic handling of the local government leadership crisis, urging continued patience as due process unfolds.

Furthermore, the state PDP leadership was applauded for managing party affairs with calm and wisdom.

The stakeholders expressed confidence that the party remains solidly positioned to win future elections, both at the state and national levels, and maintained that the ongoing efforts at the national level to resolve internal issues would further strengthen the PDP’s unity and electoral prospects.

