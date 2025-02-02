I’m Not Qualified To Speak On 2Face, Annie’s Divorce Saga

Share

Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth has taken to his social media page to respond to those demanding to share his opinion on the marital crisis of legendary singer, 2Face Idibia and his wife, Annie.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that 2Face had last week announced he and Annie has been separated for a while now and have begun divorce proceedings to end their 12-year-old marriage.

However, speaking in a viral video on his Instagram page on Saturday, Basketmouth claimed he did not want to get involved in the conversation, as he doesn’t fit qualified to utter any words, so he doesn’t get dragged.

He said, “I have been receiving lots of emails and DMs from people asking me why I don’t want to get involved in Tuface and Annie’s matters? I have known 2Face for 27 years and I met Annie 24 years ago. “First of all, I’m not in any position to get involved, because I’m not qualified at all. Make I no go talk the one wey go make people remember my own, con dey drag my head. ”This new year 2025, wey we just enter, I’m just trying to have undraggable year. Please, don’t push me.”

