I’m Not qualified For Nigerian Politics -Moghalu

Former Presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Dr Kingsley Moghalu, has denounced Nigeria’s leadership recruitment process.

Speaking as a respondent on the Toyin Falola Interviews themed, “A Conversation With Kingsley Moghalu”, on Sunday, January 19, the former Deputy Governor of Nigeria’s apex bank expressed his detachment from Nigerian politics due to “Lack of qualification.”

Responding to the question on African leadership’s philosophy and what he would have done differently had he won the 2023 election, Dr Moghalu harped on mass education and power supply.

He said: “There are many things I would have done differently: the first of which would have been the beginning of the mass education of Nigerians, politically and economically to create unity of purpose; to create a worldview that we all share; a share of destiny, a share of common destination…”

Addressing the rumours about his gubernatorial ambition, Dr Moghalu denied having gubernatorial aspiration, stating that he had no interest in Nigerian politics.

“I was interested in the presidency when I was interested there. But I made my own personal decision to move on from the space and return to the areas where I felt I was more competitive.

“One of the reasons I made that decision was that I found out that there was a huge gap between where my mind was and where the people are. And I was not qualified. And, in Nigeria, the biggest qualification you must have as a politician is to have a lot of cash.”

Held via zoom, The Conversation with Professor Kingsley Moghalu centers on the ideas of governance and the place of the African School of Governance (ASG) in promoting good governance in Africa.

“The ASG is a policy think-thank established in 2022 through the initiative of the Rwandan President, Paul Kigame and Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn of Ethiopia.

