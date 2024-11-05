I’m Not Planning To Sack Workers, Says Aiyedatiwa

Share

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa yesterday assured workers that his administration has no plan to downsize.

He made the promise during the Ondo State Public Service Week Celebration Lecture with the theme: “Creating and Managing a Future-Ready Public Service: A Pathway to Sustainable Development,” in Akure.

The governor also assured the workers of his administration’s commitment to prompt and regular payment of salaries, allowances and pensions. Aiyedatiwa said: “The gradual recruitment into critical sectors of the Service to address acute personnel gaps will also continue as much as practicable.

“I want to assure you that even with the financial burden that all of these may attract, our administration will never contemplate downsizing the workforce.

“In all honesty, the public service requires rejigging and equipping to upscale its roles and processes to meet the trends of best world practices in public administration. “The time has come, therefore, for the Service to be more proactive, innovative, dynamic and tech-driven.

“The capacity of the institutions and its operators must be enhanced for effective and efficient service delivery to justify the huge resources invested in it and to serve the society better.”

Share

Please follow and like us: