I’m Not Planning To Ditch APGA For APC, Says Soludo

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo says he is not planning to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This followed the rumours of his planned defection from to All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the ruling party at the centre after President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state.

Soludo spoke at a thanksgiving service at the St Jude the Apostle Catholic Church Fegge, Onitsha. He said: “APGA is the first registered progressive political party in Nigeria, and it remains our own.

“APGA is for the progressives and you can see unprecedented development in Anambra under APGA and the first was Mr Peter Obi and we all saw development and the next was Chief Willie Obiano and you all here can attest to the fact that Anambra is making progress and now under me.

“You can see what is happening in just three years in office and that is why I am saying that Anambra is APGA and APGA is Anambra as simple as that and there no going anywhere it is APGA all the way.”

