‘I’m Not Leaving PDP’, Gov Adeleke Tackles Rumours

Adeleke Damola, Governor of Osogbo State, speaking at the flag-off of the 3.5km Ila township road, Ila-Oragun, said that, contrary to popular notions, he remains a member of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

During his speech, he promised to serve the people wholeheartedly and highlighted the great feats of his administration.

“I am glad that we are here today to flag off the dualization of the Ila township road project despite the lingering uncertainties in the nation. I have vowed to my God and the good people of the State that I am committed to serving them, and I will never be distracted from my vow to serve the people of the State.”

The Governor assured the people that his administration has completed the rehabilitation and renovation of 175 kilometres of road, with more under construction.

During the dualisation of the Ikirun-Ila-Odo express road, the governor said,

“It is believed that the completion of the dualization of Osogbo-Ikirun-Inisha-Okuku-Ijabe and finally Ila Odo, which is the boundary town with our neighbouring Kwara State, a total length of 39km, is of paramount importance to this administration, and I am committed to the completion of this project by the grace of God.”

“The second phase, which we are flagging off today, is almost the same length as what was completed in 12 years. By the grace of God, we intend to deliver this project within 12months.

“Our gathering here to witness the materialisation of a new era is not an accident of history. We are all programmed by Almighty God to be what we have been, what we are, and what we will be in the future.”